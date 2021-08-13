RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court sends father to prison for allegedly defiling 4 daughters

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 39-year-old cleaner, Sunday Julius, in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his four daughters.

The police charged Julius, a resident of Iyana-Ipaja, with sexual assault.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs O.A.Ajibade, who did not take the plea of Julius, remanded him pending legal advice from the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

Ajibade ordered that the case file be sent to DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Sept. 13 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, DSP Kehinde Ajayi, alleged the defendant defiled his four daughters aged 16 years, 11 years, 10 years and seven years respectively.

Ajayi told the court that the defendant committed the offence from August 2020 to July 2021 at his residence.

The prosecutor submitted that the defendant was taken into police custody after his wife lodged a complaint at a police station.

