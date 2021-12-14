The police charged Ekene, who resides in Kubwa, Abuja, with rape.
Court sends church worker to prison for allegedly defiling 8-year-old girl
An FCT High Court in Kubwa, on Tuesday ordered that a 34-year-old church worker, Patrick Ekene, who allegedly defiled an eight-year-old girl be remanded in a correctional centre.
Justice Bello Kawu ordered that the defendant be remanded at an FCT correctional centre while delivering ruling on the bail application made by the defence counsel, Tony Eseigbe.
Kawu said that the offence was not ordinarily bailable.
He adjourned the case until Dec. 16 for hearing.
The defence counsel had earlier made a bail application in favour of his client, urging the court to grant him bail.
The Prosecutor, Gabriel Adeosun had told the court that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of the minor in Kubwa, Abuja on Oct.10, 2020.
Adeosun said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 31 (1) and punishable under subsection 2 of the Child Right Act LFN 2003.
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng