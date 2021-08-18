The police charged Gbolahan Ogunlana, Abideen Adeyemi, Segun Gbenga, Abiodun Oladepo, Muritala Raman, Olaitan Kola, Oriyomi Lawale and Lukman Saka with conspiracy, unlawful assembly and breach of public peace.
Court sends 8 men to prison for allegedly engaging in street fight
An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court in Ibadan on Tuesday ordered that eight men, who engaged in street fight be remanded in a correctional centre, after they failed to meet their bail conditions.
Magistrate S.A. Adeshina admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N80,000 each and one reliable surety each in like sum.
Adeshina ordered that they should be remanded, because none of them could fulfill the bail conditions.
She adjourned the suit until Sept. 22 for continuation of hearing.
Ogunlana, Adeyemi, Gbenga, Oladepo, Raman, Kola, Lawale and Saka all pleaded not guilty to the charge.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye told the court that the defendants were arrested on Aug. 14 at 10.30 pm, a the popular Iwo road Park, fully charged to cause mayhem.
Opaleye further said that the defendants caused panic in the entire vicinity of the state, when they engaged in a free for all.
The offence, the prosecution said, contravened the provisions of sections, 516, 69 (70), 249 and 83 of the Criminal Code Cap 38 Vol. ii Laws of Oyo State of Nigeria 2000.
