Court sends 8 men to prison for allegedly engaging in street fight.

Magistrate S.A. Adeshina admitted each of the defendants to bail in the sum of N80,000 each and one reliable surety each in like sum.

Adeshina ordered that they should be remanded, because none of them could fulfill the bail conditions.

She adjourned the suit until Sept. 22 for continuation of hearing.

Ogunlana, Adeyemi, Gbenga, Oladepo, Raman, Kola, Lawale and Saka all pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Sikiru Opaleye told the court that the defendants were arrested on Aug. 14 at 10.30 pm, a the popular Iwo road Park, fully charged to cause mayhem.

Opaleye further said that the defendants caused panic in the entire vicinity of the state, when they engaged in a free for all.