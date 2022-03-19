Court sends 5 internet fraudsters to jail in Ilorin

The Ilorin Zonal Command of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) secured the convictions.

Delivering judgment, Justice Muhammed Sani said that the prosecutor has established a case against the defendants and found them guilty.

The judge sentenced the defendants to various jail terms, ranging from six months to one year, with options of fine.

The judge also ordered that all items used as instruments to commit the crime, which included phones and laptops, as well as money raised as restitution, be forfeited to the federal government.

The defendants pleaded guilty to the separate charges preferred against them by the anti-graft agency.

Upon their pleas, Innocent Mbachie, Aliyu Adebayo and Andrew Akoja reviewed the facts of the case and tendered all the exhibits, which was admitted as evidence against the defendants.