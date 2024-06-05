Court sends 25 suspects to prison over Ajayi Crowther University student's death

The security guard, Femi Oladoye, and the others are charged with conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olabisi Ogunkanmi, did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the state director of public prosecutions for advice.

Ogunkanmi adjourned the case until July 8 for mention.

Earlier, the prosecutor, CSP Funke Fawole, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 24 at 9.00 p.m. in the university.

Fawole alleged that the defendants unlawfully caused the death of a 22-year-old student, Mr Jefry Akro, by beating him with planks and wire.

She alleged that Oladoye and a male porter in the university, Kehinde Olabusuyi (one of the suspects), failed to rescue Akro from aggrieved students who eventually beat him to death.