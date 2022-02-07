Court sends 23-yr-old man to prison for allegedly killing his father.

The Police Prosecutor, Insp. Olubu Apata, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Jan. 27 in Ipoti-Ekiti.

Apata alleged that the defendant, together with his friend, allegedly murdered his father, Mr Adebayo Olayinka.

He said that the defendant claimed in his statement that he and his friend laid ambush for the deceased in his farm.

The prosecutor further said that the defendant claimed that he and his friend hit his father with a big stick about four times on the forehead.

The deceased was said have slumped and fell out from his motorcycle unconscious and they both covered him with cocoa leaves.

He said the defendant further said he and his friend took cannabis sativa before they embarked on the mission.

According to him, the offence contravenes Section 319(1) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Ekiti State, 2012.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in a correctional centre, pending legal advice from the office of Director of Public Prosecution.

The plea of the defendant was however not taken by the Chief Magistrate, Mrs Kehinde Awosika.

Awosika rather ordered that he be remanded in the correctional centre, pending the issuance of a legal advice.