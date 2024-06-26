ADVERTISEMENT
Court sends 2 suspects to prison for allegedly strangling, dismembering woman

News Agency Of Nigeria

The prosecutor, Insp Iyabo Oladoyin, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on May 17, about 1.30 p.m. on Akinyele- Ojoo Expressway, Ibadan.

The defendants, who have no fixed address, are charged with conspiracy and murder.

The Magistrate, Mrs Adebola Adeola, did not take their pleas for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to Oyo State Director of Public Prosecutions for advice.

She adjourned the case until July 30 for mention.

She alleged that the defendants unlawfully caused the death of one Mrs Eniola Shakirat by strangling and dismembering her.

She said that the offences contravene Sections 516 and 324 of the Criminal Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

