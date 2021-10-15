The minor, who lives in Tudun Rubudi Quarters Kano, is charged with one count of unnatural offence.
Court sends 16-year-old boy to prison for allegedly sodomising minor
A Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Kano on Friday, ordered that a 16-year-old boy, who allegedly sodomised an 11-year-old boy in Correctional centre.
Chief Magistrate Mustapha Sa’ad-Datti who gave the order, adjourned the matter until Oct. 25, for further mention.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Miss Asma’u Ado informed the court the defendant committed the offence on Aug. 19, at Tudun Rubudi Quarters, Kano.
Ado said that on the same date at about 7 a.m, the defendant lured the 11-year-old-boy to his shop situated at Tudun Rubudi Quarters, Kano and defiled.
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the offence.
The offence, she said, contravened the provisions of Section 285 of the Penal Code.
