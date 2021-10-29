RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court send 2 men to prison for procuring abortion for woman

A Magistrates’ Court in Ilorin on Friday, ordered that two men be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly procuring an abortion for a woman.

The police charged Abdullateef Ibrahim, a barber and Ogundele Adeyinka, a patent medicine store operator with criminal conspiracy and causing miscarriage.

Magistrate Abayomi Muyiwa ordered that they should be remanded in Oke-kura correctional centre.

Magistrate Muyiwa adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for further mention.

The direct complaint was filed by Mrs Victoria Okoduwa, the Kwara Chairperson of International Federation of Female Lawyer.

She said that Ibrahim, impregnated a woman (name withheld) and lured her to a patent medicine store at Isale Aluko owned by Adeyinka for an abortion.

She alleged that Ibrahim also admitted that he took the victim to Adeyinka, who administered some drugs and injection on her which resulted in the pregnancy termination.

