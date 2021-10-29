Court send 2 men to prison for procuring abortion for woman

Magistrate Abayomi Muyiwa ordered that they should be remanded in Oke-kura correctional centre.

Magistrate Muyiwa adjourned the case until Nov. 4 for further mention.

The direct complaint was filed by Mrs Victoria Okoduwa, the Kwara Chairperson of International Federation of Female Lawyer.

She said that Ibrahim, impregnated a woman (name withheld) and lured her to a patent medicine store at Isale Aluko owned by Adeyinka for an abortion.