Court seizes N110.4 million laundered through primary school teacher's bank account

The school teacher allegedly helped launder a total of N539.5 million using her GTB account.

Roseline Uche Egbuha is a primary school teacher based in Anambra State [ICPC]
A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted a request for the interim forfeiture of N110.4 million which was laundered through the bank account of a primary school teacher.

Roseline Uche Egbuha was first arrested in 2019 alongside three staff of Guarantee Trust Bank (GTB) and a lawyer over alleged money laundering.

Investigations by the Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) reportedly showed she helped launder N539.5 million using her GTB account.

While engaged in a legal battle with the ICPC, she allegedly transferred N550 million (principal sum and interest) into the GTB account of a company owned by her lawyer, Ferdinand Isa, in June 2020.

The fund was promptly split and moved into multiple bank accounts owned by Bureau de Change operators and private individuals.

In a ruling delivered on Thursday, January 13, 2022, Justice D. Okorowa forfeited N110.4 million traced to the bank accounts of one James Erebuoye and seven other suspects.

"The money to be forfeited includes N17.4 million that was transferred to the bank account of Erebuoye, N14.2 million to an account owned by one Ojo Alonge, N16.4 million to a company called DY Bako and Sons Ltd, and N30.8 million to another company known as Dorason Construction Ltd.

"The order for interim forfeiture also covers the sums of N7.1 million traced to an account owned by Owoyemi Mayowa, N8.2 million, and N6.5 million traced to the bank accounts of Emon Aje Okune and Maureen Chidinma, respectively," ICPC said in a statement on Thursday.

The ICPC also filed an order of interim forfeiture of a Toyota Lexus Jeep and a Toyota Venza car, including an IPad device seized from the suspects.

