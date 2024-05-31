ADVERTISEMENT
Court revokes bail of 'infertility specialist' in ₦978k extortion trial

News Agency Of Nigeria

The defendant was arraigned before the court for alleged impersonation, extortion, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

Court revokes bail of 'infertility specialist' in ₦978k extortion trial [Daily Nigerian]

Chief Magistrate Musa Abdulrazaq, revoked the defendant’s bail following his absence from court.

Abdulrazaq said that the defendant had violated the conditions of his bail by failing to appear in court for his trial.

The defendant was arraigned before the court for alleged impersonation, extortion, criminal breach of trust and cheating.

According to the First Information Report (FIR) before the court, the defendant introduced himself as a medical doctor at Life Plus, Medical Centre in Bassa village.

The FIR stated that the defendant claimed to be a specialist in treating infertility.

The defendant was also alleged to have collected the sum of ₦978,000.

