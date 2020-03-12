The police charged Oyekola, who resides in Alakuko in Lagos, is with rape.

Chief Magistrate A. A. Fashola, did not take the plea of Oyekola, ordered the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP).

Fashola adjourned the case until April 29 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, Sgt. Michael Unah, alleged that Oyekola lured the victim into a prayer room and raped her.

Unah told the court that Oyekola committed the offence on Feb. 4 about 1.40 p. m. at his residence.

The alleged, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 258 of the Criminal laws of Lagos State 2015, (revised).

Rape is punishable with life imprisonment for offenders.