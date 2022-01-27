RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands trader for defiling his brother’s 9-year-old daughter

A Kaduna Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that a 23-year-old trader Ismail Musa, who allegedly defiled his brother’s nine-year-old daughter be remanded in a correctional centre.

The police charged Musa, who resides in Badarawa, Kaduna State, with defilement.

Magistrate Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take Musa’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in the Correctional Centre.

Emmanuel directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

He adjourned the case until Feb. 28 for DPP advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Chidi Leo, told the court that Musa committed the offence at his residence.

Leo also said Musa threatened to kill the minor if she tells anyone what he did to her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 258 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2017.

