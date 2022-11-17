RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands teenager for defiling 3-year-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Iyaganku, Ibadan, on Thursday ordered that Ismail Idris, 18, be remanded in Abolongo Correctional facility in Ibadan for allegedly defiling a three-year-old girl

The police charged Idris, who resides in Agede area of Oyo State with defilement.

The Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, who did not take the plea of Idris ordered that the case file should be sent to the Director of Public Prosecutions for legal advice.

Adetuyibi adjourned the case until Feb. 9, 2023 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel. Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Idris committed the offence on Nov. 4 at noon at his residence.

Ewe said that Idris lured the girl to his house and defiled her.

The offence, she said, contravenes the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006.

