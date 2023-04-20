The sports category has moved to a new website.
Check it out here!
ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands teenager for allegedly defiling 22-month-old baby

News Agency Of Nigeria

She adjourned the matter untill July 20, for mention.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

Recommended articles

The police charged the boy, a minor with defilemnt.

Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the plea of the minor for want in jurisdiction

Adetuyibi ordered the police to send the case to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adjourned the matter untill July 20, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that the boy resides with his parents at No 4, Salawu Street, Ibadan.

Arowosaye alleged that the boy defiled the baby between March 31, and April 3.

She said that the baby, an orphan, was left in the care of her sister.

The offence,she said, contravenves the provisions of Section 34 of the Child’s Right Law of 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports the baby has been taken by the Oyo State Child Welfare Department of the Ministry for Women Affairs.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

House of Reps invite Malami, Ahmed over $200M whistleblower consultancy fees

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Benue government accuses Buhari government of endorsing Fulani militia killings

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

Zelensky congratulates Tinubu, invites him to visit war-torn Ukraine

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

INEC to Binani: You have no evidence we secretly worked with Fintiri

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Pop Culture Meets Politics: Fintiri's references Burna Boy's song in victory tweet

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Lai Mohammed justifies FG’s treason allegation against Peter Obi

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Kano APC recommends Jibril for Senate President

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Iwuanyanwu emerges as new Ohaneze Ndigbo President-General

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Fact-Check the Fiction: Misinformation plagues Nigeria's presidential election

Pulse Sports

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Guardiola urges Man City to 'punish' Bayern in return leg

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Jose Mourinho emerging favourite for PSG job

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Ancelotti confirms injury to key player during Chelsea win

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

Spalletti blames refereeing decisions for Milan defeat

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

5 UCL records Osimhen could reach against AC Milan

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

Draymond stomps on Sabonis as Kings stun Warriors in Game 2

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Trader dies as armed robbers invade Computer village in broad daylight

Trader dies as armed robbers invade Computer village in broad daylight

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

PoS operator blows ₦‎280m mistakenly transferred to his bank account

Aminat Tajudeen.

Ilorin student slumps, dies while receiving lecture on eve of matriculation

The missing boy.

Missing Anambra boy found in Ago area of Lagos