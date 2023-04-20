Court remands teenager for allegedly defiling 22-month-old baby

The police charged the boy, a minor with defilemnt.

Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the plea of the minor for want in jurisdiction

Adetuyibi ordered the police to send the case to the Oyo State Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

ADVERTISEMENT

She adjourned the matter untill July 20, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Oluwakemi Arowosaye told the court that the boy resides with his parents at No 4, Salawu Street, Ibadan.

Arowosaye alleged that the boy defiled the baby between March 31, and April 3.

She said that the baby, an orphan, was left in the care of her sister.

The offence,she said, contravenves the provisions of Section 34 of the Child’s Right Law of 2006.

ADVERTISEMENT