Court remands teenage boy for r*pe after disguising as mad man

Damilare Famuyiwa

The victim was swimming with her peers at a local stream in Kwara State, when the 15-year-old who disguised as a mentally deranged person spotted her.

A juvenile court in Kwara State, has remanded a 15-year-old boy who was arrested for raping a 10-year-old girl.

The suspect was alleged to have forcefully raped the girl while pretending to be mentally deranged at Oro-Ago, in the Ifelodun Local Government Area of Kwara State.

According to the Police First Information Report (FIR), the teenage boy emerged from the bush and sighted the victim with four other girls who went to swim in a local stream in the area.

Having sighted them, he reportedly ran towards the girls but only caught up with the victim who fell while running alongside her peers.

“The girls were running towards their house for safety before the victim fell where the defendant struggled with her and eventually had forceful intercourse with her.

“The medical report obtained from ECWA Community Health Initiative, Oro-Ago, confirmed that there were bruises, forceful penetration and bleeding from the victim’s private parts,” the report read.

The FIR also said the matter was reported at the Oro-Ago Police Station by the victim’s father, Musa Mohammed, and it was subsequently transferred to the Anti-Human Trafficking and Children Protection Unit for discreet investigation.

Presenting the report before O.A. Adeniyi, the Presiding Magistrate, the prosecutor, Moshood Adebayo urged the court to remand the teenager as he expressed his conviction that the he indeed committed the offence.

Having heard the prosecutor’s argument, Adeniyi granted his request by ordering that the defendant be remanded in the Children Reformation Centre, Ilorin.

The case was, however, adjourned till Wednesday, August 31, for hearing.

Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

