Court remands scrap collector for alleged culpable homicide

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Makurdi on Tuesday ordered that a scrap collector, Aliyu Abdullahi be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly stabbing a 27-year old man, Rabiu Mohammed to death.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Abdullahi, 23, who lives at No. 6 Maiduguri St., Wadata, Makurdi is charged with culpable homicide.

Chief Magistrate Vincent Kor, did not take the plea of the suspect for want in jurisdiction.

Kor adjourned the matter until July 13, for further mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Jonah Uletu told the court that a cousin of the deceased, Mustapha Bello reported the matter at the ‘D’ Division Police Station, Makurdi on May 24.

Bello told the police that the suspect, without provocation, stabbed the deceased in the face, right ear and back.

He stated that the deceased sustained various degrees of injuries as a result of the stab and died while receiving treatment at the hospital.

The prosecution said that the suspect was arrested during police investigation, while the knife used in committing the crime was recovered from him.

He said the suspect confessed to the crime.

Uletu said that the offence contravened the provisions of Section 222 of the Penal Code Laws of Benue, 2004.

