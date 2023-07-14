Breaking news:
Court remands sales representative for allegedly stealing 52 bags of rice

News Agency Of Nigeria



Court remands sales representative for allegedly stealing 52 bags of rice. [TheSun]


Sunday, whose address was not provided, is facing a one-count charge of stealing.

The prosecutor, ASP Olakunle Shonibare, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on June 19 at the Kuto area of Abeokuta.

Shonibare alleged that the defendant who is a sales representative failed to remit the money of the rice he sold belonging to one Mr Kunle Adetunji, his employer.

According to him, the complainant had sent the defendant to deliver 52 bags of rice to a customer at Ijebu-Igbo.

He said Sunday instead diverted the sale of the rice to another person and converted the money to his personal use.

“When the complainant got to know that the defendant has stolen his rice and money, he reported him at the police station.

“Upon investigation, the police arrested him and searched him, and they recovered N620,000 from him, remaining N992,000 as the balance of the proceeds from the sold rice,’’ Shonibare said.

He added that the offence contravened Sections 419 and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, and Laws of Ogun 2006.

The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

The magistrate, Mrs O.O. Odumosu, ordered that the defendant be remanded at the Ibara Correctional Centre until Aug. 8 for judgment.



