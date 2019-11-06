Chief Magistrate B.O. Osunsemi, who did not take the plea of the defendant, ordered that he be remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos.

Osunsemi ordered the police to duplicate the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions, and adjourned the case until Dec. 31.

Oladele, who resides in Ifako–Ijaiye in Lagos, is charged with defilement.

Earlier, the Police Prosecutor, ASP Ezekiel Ayorinde, alleged that the suspect sexually assaulted his neighbour’s daughters, aged eight and 14 in his room.

Ayorinde told the court that the defendant committed the offence in August between 9 a.m. and 11 a.m. at his residence.

Ayorinde alleged that the defendant lured the two sisters into his room and defined them.

ALSO READ: President Buhari can govern Nigeria from wherever he is, says Oshiomhole

He submitted that the girls’ mother reported the case at the police station and the defendant was apprehended.

News Agency of Nigeria reports that the offence contravenes Section 137 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, (Revised) and stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.