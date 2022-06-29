RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands park manager for alleged defilement of 5-year-old

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Iyaganku Family Court sitting at Ibadan has ordered the remand of a 38-year-old park manager, Lukman Adegoke at Agodi Correctional facility, Ibadan, for allegedly defiling a five-year-old child.

Nigerian court
Nigerian court

Prosecution counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, had earlier told the court that Lukman allegedly had unlawful sexual intercourse with the child on June 2 at Igbokojo area, in Ibadan,

Recommended articles

“Lukman, one of the park managers at the Igbokojo Garage, allegedly defiled the daughter of a woman who sells noodles at the garage

“After buying noodles from the mother, Lukman allegedly lured the victim to a corner where he defiled her without her consent,’’ Adedeji said.

She said the offence contravened the Oyo State Child Rights Law 2006

The Chief Magistrate, Mr S. H. Adebisi, did not take the plea of the defendant because of lack of jurisdiction.

He, however, ordered Lukman’s remand at the Agodi correctional facility pending the outcome of advice by the Directorate of Public Prosecution and his arraignment at the appropriate court.

Adebisi adjourned the matter till July 11 for mention.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

Organ harvesting: Senate to visit Ekweremadu in London

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

APC: Ex-Kano Gov, Shekarau defects to NNPP over unsolved issues with Ganduje

Court restrains Oyo Assembly from impeaching Deputy Governor

Court restrains Oyo Assembly from impeaching Deputy Governor

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Ortom calls out PDP for betraying Wike

Osinbajo presides over cabinet meeting

Osinbajo presides over cabinet meeting

2023 Elections: “Oga Bello advises youths against political thuggery

2023 Elections: “Oga Bello” advises youths against political thuggery

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Gov Yahaya Bello praised as his projects in Kogi surface on social media

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

Lagos unveils policy on safe abortions for residents

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

TUC gives strike notice to Gov. Fayemi over unpaid workers’ benefits

Trending

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

Inside the most expensive school in Ghana where kindergarten costs GHc176K a year

My jealous husband removed my eye, cut off my fingers – Woman narrates (video)

Maureen Atieno Omolo

Tricycle rider rapes passenger at gunpoint before continuing the ride

Spousal rape

Kidnappers cut off former Nigeria lawmaker’s head after taking ransom

kidnapper