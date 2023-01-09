Court remands man for st*bbing his wife to d*ath over sachet water

It was gathered that on Monday, December 5, 2022, Itakpe, and Rebecca, who were married for 11 years, with two children, had an argument over sachet water.

Things, however, went out of hand when the father of two rushed into their kitchen and returned with a knife, with which he reportedly stabbed his wife.

The defendant was said to have stabbed Rebecca multiple times in the chest and neck, before she gave up the ghost.

A security guard was reported to have knocked on the couple’s door while the argument was on, but the defendant allegedly refused to open the door.

The police prosecutor, Inspector Haruna Magaji said Itakpe was arraigned on one count of murder.

“That you, Lawrence Itakpe, on December 5, 2022, around 5pm at 50, Abimbola Street, Seaside Estate, Badore Ajah, Lagos State, in the Lagos Magisterial District, did unlawfully slaughter one Rebecca Itakpe, aged 47, thereby committing an offence punishable under Section 233 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State of Nigeria, 2015,” the charge against the defendant read.

Magaji, therefore, asked the court to remand the defendant in custody for 30 days pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecutions (DPP).