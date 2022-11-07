RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for k*lling worshipper and dumping her corpse in Edo

Damilare Famuyiwa

The deceased was on her way to the church when the defendant spotted her.

A high court sitting in Benin, Edo, has remanded one Aipoh John, in the Oko Custodial Centre for killing a woman identified as Precious Ikpikhumi.

Narrating how the incident happened, the prosecuting counsel Orobosa Okunbor recalled that on Sunday, May 1, 2022, Ikpikhumi was on her way to church when the defendant sighted her.

Upon sighting her, Okunbor said John dragged her into an uncompleted building around Ugbowo area in Benin City, where he gruesomely murdered her.

The counsel added that the suspect dumped the woman’s corpse in the building after committing the heinous crime.

Okunbor, therefore, argued that John is guilty of the one count of murder, which he noted is punishable under Section 319 (1) of the Criminal Code Cap. 48, Vol. II, Law of the Defunct Bendel State of Nigeria 1976, as applicable to Edo State.

Having heard Okunbor’s submission on the matter, Justice M. Isuele, who’s presiding over the case, remanded the accused and adjourned the case till Wednesday, January 18, 2023, for hearing.

Meanwhile, a clash between two rival cults, on Saturday, November 6, claimed five lives on Abuja Estate, in the Ahoada East Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The clash was said to be between members of the Icelanders and Greenlanders’ cults.

“What I know is that the Icelanders and Greenlanders have been challenging each other. It is not surprising that they clash every time. The shooting yesterday (Saturday) was much. It lasted for over two hours.

“Nobody knows what really happened; this morning (Sunday) there were dead bodies on the floor,” an eyewitness who spoke on a condition of anonymity was quoted as saying.

At the time of filing this report, the immediate cause of the clash was unknown.

