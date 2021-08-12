Court remands man for insulting married woman.

The complainant, Jamila Yusuf, had dragged Usman to court for intentional insult without provocation and defamation of character in a direct criminal suit.

The offence are contrary to the provisions of sections 379 and 372 of the Penal Code Law of Kaduna State.

Yusuf alleged that the defendant called her a pig and a stupid illiterate who was born out of wedlock via a text message on Aug. 7.

She said she did nothing to Usman to warrant such insults.