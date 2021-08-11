Court remands man for defiling his 3 daughters.

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, who did not take Orisakwe’s plea, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre.

Kubeinje directed the police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for advice.

She adjourned the case until Nov. 2 for DPP advice.

The Prosecution Counsel, ASP. Bisi Ogunleye, told the court that the defendant committed the offence between May and July at his residence.

He said that Orisakwe sexually assaulted his three daughters ages eight, six and four.

The prosecution said medical reports also showed that the children had been defiled.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 261 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.