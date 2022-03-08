RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly stealing umbrella, fan worth N90,000

A Surulere Chief Magistrates’ Court sitting in Lagos on Tuesday remanded a 31-year-old man, Sunday Ogbonna, in correctional facility for allegedly stealing an umbrella and OX fan worth N90, 000.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

Ogbonna, whose address was not given, was charged with stealing.

The defendant, however, pleaded guilty to the charge.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Sadiq Bello, ordered the remand of the defendant and adjourned the case until March 24, for facts and sentencing.

The prosecutor, Insp Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence sometime in January at Teju-Osho Shopping Complex, Yaba, Lagos.

He said that Ogbonna stole an umbrella worth N40, 000 and OX standing fan valued at N50, 000 belonging to Aderayo Badmus.

Ekhueorohan said the offence contravened Section 287 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 287 stipulates a three -year jail term.

