The defendant, who lives in Udawa, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State is charged with ‘unnatural offence.’
Court remands man for allegedly sodomizing 12-year-old boy
Justice Amina Bello of the Kaduna State High Court on Thursday ordered that Ashafa Jibril, be remanded in a correctional facility for alleged sodomy.
Justice Bello, who ordered the defendant’s remand, directed his counsel, Garba Farouq, to file a written bail application and adjourned the case until March 16 for hearing.
Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Ms Florence Hassan informed the court that defendant committed the offence sometime in November 2021, at his residence.
Hassan alleged that on the same date at about 10.30 a. m, the defendant lured the 12-year-old boy into his room, drugged him and sodomised.
The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 259 of the Penal Code of Kaduna State, 2020(as amended).
However, the defendant pleaded not guilty to the offence.
