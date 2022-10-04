RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 9-year old boy

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Kaduna Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday ordered the remand of a 27-year old man, Haruna Mustapha, in a correctional facility for alleged sodomy.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
The defendant, who lives at Kinkinau Kaduna, is being charged with ‘unnatural’ offence.

The magistrate, Ibrahim Emmanuel, who did not take the defendant’s plea, ordered the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He further ordered that the defendant be remanded in correctional centre pending receipt of the State Director of Public Prosecutions’s advice.

Emmanuel adjourned the matter until Nov. 2 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Chidi Leo, informed the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 28 at his residence, No. 3, Gimba Street Kinkinau.

Leo alleged that on the same date at about 12:30 p. m, the defendant deceived and lured a 9-year- old boy into his living room and had anal sex with him several times.

He added that the defendant was caught and handed over to the police when a neighbour heard the boy’s cry in the defendant’s room.

According to the prosecutor, the offence contravened Section 257 of the Kaduna State Penal Code, 2020 (as amended).

