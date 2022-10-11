RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly sodomising 7-year-old boy

A Kafanchan Magistrates’ Court in Kaduna State on Tuesday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Ziyanu Abdulrazak, be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly sodomising a seven-year-old boy.

Abdulrazak is charged by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) with unnatural offence, contrary to the provisions of Section 259 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

Magistrate Michael Bawa, however, did not take the plea of Abdulrazak for want in jurisdiction to hear the matter.

Bawa directed the prosecutor to forward the case file to the State Director of Public Prosecution for legal advice.

He adjourned the matter until Nov.1 for further mention.

The NSCDC Counsel, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the boy’s mother, reported the matter at the corps’ office in Kafanchan on Oct.1.

Audu said Abdulrazak, who resides on Sokoto street, lured the boy to a nearby bush and sodomised him.

He added that Abdulrazak confessed to the crime after the matter was referred to the NSCDC by the Salama Sexual Assault Referral Centre.

