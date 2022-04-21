Court remands man for allegedly raping a friend’s sister

Magistrate Ejiro Kubeinje, gave the order following a motion moved by the Prosecution Counsel, DSP Kehinde Ajayi that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

Kubeinje, who did not take the plea of Eze, directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and send to the DPP for advice.

The magistrate adjourned the case until May 5, for further mention.

The prosecutor had earlier told the court that Eze committed the offence on March 13 at Rabiu Ajose Street, Isheri Osun, Lagos.

Ajayi said Eze, who is a friend to the victims brother raped her.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 260 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.