Court remands man for allegedly raping 19-year-old woman.

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, did not take the plea of Wale.

She directed the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Salau adjourned the matter until case Oct. 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Sodiq Adeniyi told the court that Wale committed the offence on Sept.28 in Ikere-Ekiti.

Adeniyi told the court that Wale and the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2(2) of Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.