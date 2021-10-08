RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly raping 19-year-old woman

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ado-Ekiti Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, ordered that a 25-year-old man, Alabi Wale, should be remanded in a correctional centre for allegedly raping a 19-year-old woman.

Court remands man for allegedly raping 19-year-old woman.
Court remands man for allegedly raping 19-year-old woman.

The police charged Wale, whose address was not provided, with rape.

Recommended articles

The Magistrate, Mrs Mojisola Salau, did not take the plea of Wale.

She directed the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Salau adjourned the matter until case Oct. 25 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Sgt Sodiq Adeniyi told the court that Wale committed the offence on Sept.28 in Ikere-Ekiti.

Adeniyi told the court that Wale and the victim lived in the same neighbourhood.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 2(2) of Ekiti State Gender-Based Violence (Prohibition) Law, 2019.

The prosecutor urged the court to remand the defendant in the correctional centre pending legal advice from the office of the DPP.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

‘The editors didn’t do their job’ - Nikki Samonas reacts to her steamy sex scene with Jim Iyke

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

How smoking weed affects your vagina, sex

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

What you should know about 1st ever malaria vaccine just approved by WHO

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

Wendy Shay and mother turn street hawkers in Germany because of her 'Heat' track (WATCH)

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

How long should sex last before climaxing? Here are all the facts and myths

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Female lawmaker beaten, stripped naked in Rivers

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Movie veteran Chiwetalu Agu brutalised by soldiers for wearing a Biafran flag outfit

Trending

“I’m very sorry mum & dad” – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

“I’m very sorry mum & dad – Ghanaian lady caught on camera 'serving' blowjob in nightclub

I give my husband to mum & my sister to 'service' when I'm not in the mood - Woman (video)

Woman says she shares husband with her mum and sister to “keep my man happy (video)

Eastern Region: 27-year-old woman beheads husband with machete

Rachel Tetteh, 27-year-old

Meet Nigerian doctor, Dr Richard Okoye who rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire

Dr Richard Okoye rejected $20 million and still went ahead to build a multi-million dollar empire.