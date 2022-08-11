Court remands man for allegedly parading as cultist

The defendant, an unemployed, who resides at No. 5, Oluwagbese Street, Bariga, Lagos, is being tried for alleged conspiracy and for belonging to a secret society.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Segun Oke told the court that the offences were committed on June 19 at Ifelodun Street, Bariga, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant and others still at large allegedly paraded themselves as belonging to “Eiye Confraternity ” and tormented some residents in Bariga.

The Prosecutor told the court that the defendant was arrested while others escaped.