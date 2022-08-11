RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly parading as cultist

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court on Thursday remanded a 26-year-old man, Segun Ogunmakinwa in Kirikiri Correctional Centre, Lagos for allegedly parading himself as a cultist and tormenting residents of Bariga.

court (WuzupNigeria)

The Magistrate, Mrs M. C Ayinde, who could not take the defendant’s plea, ordered Ogunmakinwa to be remanded until Sept. 2 pending the advice of Director of Public Prosecutions. (DPP).

The defendant, an unemployed, who resides at No. 5, Oluwagbese Street, Bariga, Lagos, is being tried for alleged conspiracy and for belonging to a secret society.

The Prosecutor, Insp. Segun Oke told the court that the offences were committed on June 19 at Ifelodun Street, Bariga, Lagos.

Oke said that the defendant and others still at large allegedly paraded themselves as belonging to “Eiye Confraternity ” and tormented some residents in Bariga.

The Prosecutor told the court that the defendant was arrested while others escaped.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 2 and 411 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos, 2015.

