RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly making suspicious plans to commit felony

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

A Karu Grade 1 Area Court on Thursday ordered the remand of an applicant, Lokdat John for allegedly making suspicious plans with intent to commit felony.

Court remands man for allegedly making suspicious plans to commit felony.
Court remands man for allegedly making suspicious plans to commit felony.

The judge, Isa Anas ordered that John be remanded until Oct. 14, after failing to meet his bail bond of N300,000.

Recommended articles

The defendant, who had no fixed address, is standing trial bordering on Assembly for the purpose of committing brigandage.

He, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges leveled against him.

The prosecutor, Olarewaju Osho told the court that the defendant was arrested on Aug. 16.

He said the defendant was found among others still at large conducting and making suspicious plans with intent to commit felony.

According to him, the offence contravened section 307 of the Penal Code.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Twitter has met 70% of Buhari's demands - Lai Mohammed

Police arrest driver who fled to Benin Republic after stealing $96,000 from his boss

On NITDA bill and Kashifu’s integrity [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

Osinbajo: 'God is about to give Nigeria a new beginning'

Buhari: 'The hunger in the land worries me a lot'

Buhari approves review of Grazing Reserves in 25 states

Delta Govt partners World Bank on COVID-19 management

Gani Adams says victims of kidnapping in Southwest pay over N3b to bandits in 4 years

Presidency sends delegation to Kano for Buhari’s son’s wedding