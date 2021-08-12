RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly impregnating deaf and dumb

A firewood cutter, Samaila Bala, has been remanded by a Shari’a Court at Rigasa in Kaduna, for allegedly luring and impregnating a deaf and dumb, Bilkisu Usman.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the offence.

The Judge, Malam Salisu Abubakar-Tureta said the court would pass judgment on Aug. 30 and ordered that the defendant should be remanded until that date.

Earlier, Bala said he admired the 18-year-old-girl and gave her N200 whenever they meet.

The prosecution counsel said one Fatima Hussaini, the mother to the girl, reported the matter at the Rigasa Police Division on Aug. 7, alleging that Bala deceived her daughter into the act.

The prosecution alleged that the defendant took the girl to an uncompleted building and had sex with her, which resulted to her pregnancy.

According to the prosecution, the girl is 19-week-old pregnant and the court should look into the matter and grant the girl justice.

