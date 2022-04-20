RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court in Lagos on Wednesday, ordered that a 40-,year-old man, Matthew Adeleke who allegedly defiled his neighbour’s 10-year-old daughter, be remanded in a correctional centre.

Court
Court

The police charged Adeleke, who lives in at Isawo- Ikorodu, Lagos with defilement.

Recommended articles

Magistrate E. Kubeinje did not take Adeleke’s plea, but ordered that he should be remanded in Kikiri Correctional Centre.

She directed that the case file should be sent to Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until May 17 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel,. DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Adeleke committed the offence on Feb. 24 at his residence.

Ajayi said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He said that Adeleke lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, provides for up to life imprisonment for defilement.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Adamu Garba condemns N100m APC forms for presidential aspirants

Adamu Garba condemns N100m APC forms for presidential aspirants

APC adopts indirect primary, rules out consensus

APC adopts indirect primary, rules out consensus

2023: Kogi women, PWDs seek Yahaya Bello’s help for female senatorial aspirant in Kogi

2023: Kogi women, PWDs seek Yahaya Bello’s help for female senatorial aspirant in Kogi

Taraba blast: Police confirm sixth death

Taraba blast: Police confirm sixth death

APC presidential aspirants to pay N100m for nomination forms

APC presidential aspirants to pay N100m for nomination forms

Electoral Act: Presidency, OSGF disagree over ministers’ refusal to resign

Electoral Act: Presidency, OSGF disagree over ministers’ refusal to resign

Adamu cautions against divisive tendencies, ahead of 2023 poll

Adamu cautions against divisive tendencies, ahead of 2023 poll

APC vows to stop politics of imposition in Enugu

APC vows to stop politics of imposition in Enugu

2023 presidency: Tambuwal submits nomination form

2023 presidency: Tambuwal submits nomination form

Trending

28-year-old man allegedly kills girlfriend and slept with corpse for 6 days

File photo

Mother-in-law won't talk to me after she met me and her son making love - Woman cries

File photo

I can't take daily beatings anymore - Lady cancels wedding scheduled for Saturday

Michael Ozioma Helen and David Okike

‘I wasn’t born this way’ – Married man with 4 kids explains why he lives like woman (video)

Samuel Minani and wife, Irambona Denyse