Court remands man for allegedly defiling neighbour’s daughter

Magistrate E. Kubeinje did not take Adeleke’s plea, but ordered that he should be remanded in Kikiri Correctional Centre.

She directed that the case file should be sent to Lagos State Directorate of Public Prosecutions for advice.

Kubeinje adjourned the case until May 17 for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel,. DSP Kehinde Ajayi, told the court that Adeleke committed the offence on Feb. 24 at his residence.

Ajayi said the offence contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

He said that Adeleke lured the girl into his room and defiled her.