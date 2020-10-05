The police charged Ayinla with defilement.

Chief Magistrate F.M Kayode–Alamu, who did not take the plea of Ayinla, ordered that he be remanded in the Ikoyi Custodial Centre.

The magistrate ordered the police to file the matter at the Ikeja Sexual and Domestic Violence Court.

Kayode–Alamu adjourned the matter until Dec. 10, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Olu Olubiyi told the court that Ayinla committed the offence on Sept. 13, at No. 6, Kunle Ojo St., Ori-Okuta, Owutu Ikorodu.

He alleged that Ayinla defiled the nine year-old girl who is his stepdaughter.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State which prescribes life imprisonment for convicts.