Court remands man for allegedly defiling a 3-year-old girl

The defendant, a motor cyclist, who resides at 3, Alhaji Ibrahim Street, Igando Road, Ikotun Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 18 at No. 8 Ifelodun Street, Igando, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendant was caught carrying a 3-year-old girl on his lap and inserting his fingers in her private part.

Akeem said that the woman, one of his neighbour who caught him, raised an alarmed and he was apprehended when he tried to run away.