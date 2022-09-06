RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly defiling a 3-year-old girl

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday remanded a 32-year-old man, Sunday Akinola, at the Kirikiri Correctional Center for allegedly defiling a minor by inserting his fingers in her private part.

court (WuzupNigeria)
court (WuzupNigeria)

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. Osunsanmi refused to listen to the defendant’s plea and ordered that he be remanded until Sept. 21 for Director of Public Prosecution’s advice (DPP).

Read Also

The defendant, a motor cyclist, who resides at 3, Alhaji Ibrahim Street, Igando Road, Ikotun Lagos, is being tried for defilement.

The Prosecutor, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the offence was committed on Aug. 18 at No. 8 Ifelodun Street, Igando, Lagos.

Akeem said that the defendant was caught carrying a 3-year-old girl on his lap and inserting his fingers in her private part.

Akeem said that the woman, one of his neighbour who caught him, raised an alarmed and he was apprehended when he tried to run away.

The offence according to the prosecutor contravened Section 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

News Agency Of Nigeria
Get our Top Stories delivered to your inbox
Agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of service.

Welcome to the Pulse Community! We will now be sending you a daily newsletter on news, entertainment and more. Also join us across all of our other channels - we love to be connected!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘I’m in internal turmoil’, Education minister laments over endless ASUU Strike

‘I’m in internal turmoil’, Education minister laments over endless ASUU Strike

GRV is on a mission to deliver a Lagos that works for the people [Pulse Interview]

GRV is on a mission to deliver a Lagos that works for the people [Pulse Interview]

ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official

ASUU strike: American University of Nigeria admits 3,000 students – Official

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike

Total blackout looms as electricity workers threaten to resume strike

Makinde resumes work, assures residents of good governance

Makinde resumes work, assures residents of good governance

Our struggle is for the best interests of Nigerian students - ASUU

Our struggle is for the best interests of Nigerian students - ASUU

Ifon kidnapped victims will be rescued, says Ondo Govt.

Ifon kidnapped victims will be rescued, says Ondo Govt.

Insecurity: The worst is over – FG brags

Insecurity: The worst is over – FG brags

The Buhari government will be eternally remembered - APC Chieftain

The Buhari government will be eternally remembered - APC Chieftain

Trending

rape (OrissaPost)

39-year-old man rapes friend’s wife on her matrimonial bed in Lagos

2 university lovers

2 university lovers in Kwara found dead in their hostel room

NURTW boss in Lagos

Mile 12 residents panic after gunmen k*lled NURTW boss in Lagos

A hunter

Hunters arrest killers of filling station manager, hands them over to police