RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly defiling 9-year-old daughter

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Thursday ordered that an aluminum fabricator, Peter Udoh, 40, be remanded in Kirikiri Correctional Centre for allegedly defiling his nine-year-old daughter.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)

The police charged Udoh, and his neighbour, Chi Abellega, 44, who live in Jaiye Oba area, Shasha, Lagos with defilement and sexual molestation.

Recommended articles

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs B. O Osunsanmi, did not take the plea of Idoh and Abellega for want in jurisdiction.

Osunsanmi ordered the police to return the casefile to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions gor legal advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 25.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel,, ASP Raji Akeem told the court that the suspects committed the offence between April to July.

Akeem said that a leader in the community reported the case at the police station.

He also said that the victim, confirmed that she has been molested by her father and his friend.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of sections 137 and 261 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State, 2015.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

WHO: Nigeria ranks number one in global malaria deaths

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

Nyesom Wike invites Babajide Sanwo-Olu to inaugurate Rivers flyover project

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

BREAKING: Ekweremadu to remain in Prison till October 31

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Buhari’s aides, Dangote and other Nigerians bag Niger Republic highest civilian awards

Despite sanction by FG, BBC may air more documentaries on terrorism

Despite sanction by FG, BBC may air more documentaries on terrorism

Shell shuts floating crude oil storage facility over water leakage

Shell shuts floating crude oil storage facility over water leakage

Military remains neutral, fair to all – Commander

Military remains neutral, fair to all – Commander

2023: INEC will scrupulously apply electoral laws without fear, favour – Yakubu

2023: INEC will scrupulously apply electoral laws without fear, favour – Yakubu

2023: Adamu urges APC members to close ranks to ensure victory

2023: Adamu urges APC members to close ranks to ensure victory

Trending

Kwabena Asumadu, 23-year-old student shot dead

Sister of 23-year-old student shot dead in Mercedes Benz reveals how he got the car (video)

Alika Ogorchukwu

Gory details of how Nigerian man was beaten to death in Italy

File photo

I’m still paying the loan I took to marry my wife but she wants divorce -Man cries

Joseph Fekala. [Daily Trust]

Yahoo boy buries lover in his bedroom after strangling her to death