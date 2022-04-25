Court remands man for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl

Chief Magistrate Patrick Adekomaiya, who did not take the plea of David, ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Adekomaiya directed the Police to send the case file to the state Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

He adjourned the case until June 6, 2022 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, ASP Nkem Uko, told the court that David committed the offence on April 13, at about 10a.m, at Ashipa Quarters, Sème Area of Lagos.

He alleged that David lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The prosecution said that the minor was receiving treatment in the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.