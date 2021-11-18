Court remands man for allegedly defiling 6-year-old girl

Police prosecutor, ASP Ikem Uko, told the court that Asaju committed the offence on Nov. 15 at Ajido, Badagry.

“The defendant allegedly assaulted the young girl indecently by removing her pant and penetrating her.

“He also conducted himself in a manner likely to cause breach of public peace by assaulting the six-year-old girl.

“The parents of the girl reported the case at the police station for prosecution,’’ he said.

Asaju, pleaded not guilty to the charge.

ASP Uko objected to the bail application made by Asaju’s defence counsel and asked that the defendant be remanded in a correctional centre for 30 days while the police prepared proper charges.

He urged the court to send the case file to the office of Director of Public Prosecution, Lagos State, for legal advice.

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of Sections 261 and 168 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State 2015.