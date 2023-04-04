The sports category has moved to a new website.
Court remands man for allegedly defiling 13-year-old neighbour’s daughter

News Agency Of Nigeria

She adjourned the matter until July 6, for mention.

Nigerian court (GlobalTimes)
The police charged Fagbohun with defilement.

Chief Magistrate P. O. Adetuyibi did not take the plea of Fagbohun for want in jurisdiction.

Adetuyibi held that the remand is pending legal advice from the office of the Oyo State Ministry of Justice.

She adjourned the matter until July 6, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Folake Ewe told the court that Fagbohun between February and March 26, allegedly defiled the minor.

Ewe said the offence was committed in Double’s Compound, Iya Saka’s House, Ago – Are in Oyo State.

She said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 34 of the Oyo State Child Right’s Law 2006.

News Agency Of Nigeria

