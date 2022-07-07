RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly defiling 13-year-old girl

A Chief Magistrates’ Court in Surulere, Lagos State, has remanded 32-year-old Uzoma Anyaocha in a correctional facility for allegedly defiling a 13-year-old girl in his apartment.

Nigerian court
Magistrate M. I. Dan-Oni, who declined to admit Anyaocha to bail on Thursday, ordered that he should be remanded in Ikoyi Prisons.

Dan-Oni directed the prosecutor to duplicate the case file and forward a copy to the State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until July 20 for mention.

Anyaocha of no fixed residential address is charged with four counts of allegedly having carnal knowledge of a minor, fraudulent transactions, stealing and unlawfully detaining a minor.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp. Courage Ekhueorohan, told the court that the offences were committed between February and May at No 1 Aborishade Road, Lawanson Itire, Surulere lagos.

Ekhueorohan alleged that Anyaocha tricked the victim with transferring a total of N93,000 through point of sales (POS) machine to different accounts at her guardian’s shop.

He said that Anyaocha also lured her to his apartment, where he allegedly held and had canal knowledge of her.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened the provisions of Sections 137, 144, 287 and 314 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

