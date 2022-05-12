RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old school girl

An Ikeja Magistrates’ Court in Lagos, on Thursday ordered that a 37-year-old man, Promise Ugwulor be remanded for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old school girl.

Court (TheEagle)

The police charged Ugwulor who resides in Mafoluku in Lagos with defilement.

Magistrate O.A. Layinka, who did not take the plea of Ugwulor ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Layinka directed the Police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 14 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Ugwulor committed the offence on April 5, at about 4p.m, at Salami Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi Area of Lagos.

He alleged that The defendant lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The prosecution said that the minor was receiving treatment in the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the section prescribes life imprisonment for defilement.

