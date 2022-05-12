Court remands man for allegedly defiling 12-year-old school girl

Magistrate O.A. Layinka, who did not take the plea of Ugwulor ordered that he should be remanded in Kirikri Correctional Centre.

Layinka directed the Police to send the case file to the Lagos State Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

She adjourned the case until June 14 for DPP advice.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Lucky Ihiehie, told the court that Ugwulor committed the offence on April 5, at about 4p.m, at Salami Street, Mafoluku, Oshodi Area of Lagos.

He alleged that The defendant lured the girl into his room and defiled her.

The prosecution said that the minor was receiving treatment in the hospital.

The offence, he said, contravenes the provisions of Section137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015.