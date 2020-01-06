Eze, who is a live-in-lover of the boy’s aunt, is facing a charge of serious assault to which he pleaded not guilty.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs F.A. Azeez, ordered that the defendant be remanded in a Custodial Centre pending receipt of medical report on the boy’s condition.

She adjourned the case till Jan. 30 for further hearing.

Earlier, the Prosecutor, Insp John Iberedim, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Christmas day at 6:00p.m. at No. 3 Emmanuel St., Igbo-Olomu, Ikorodu, Lagos.

He said that the defendant cut and marked the hands of the 15-year-old boy with a knife, claiming that the boy allegedly stole his HTC android cell phone.

Iberedim said that the defendant inflicted serious injuries on the boy’s wrists, adding that he was still in the hospital.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 172 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015, which stipulates three years imprisonment for serious assault.