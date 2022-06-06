Court remands man for allegedly beating opponent to death

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of Umar for want in jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Adjourned the matter until Aug. 15, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Salewa Hammed, told the court that Umar on May 6, at about 2.30 a.m caused the death of one Dan Mallam , 23,

Hammed said Umar beat up Mallam during a fight at the Akinyele Trailer park in Ibadan.