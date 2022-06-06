RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly beating opponent to death

News Agency Of Nigeria

An Iyaganku Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 22-year-old man, Mohammed Umar be remanded in Agodi correctional centre for allegedly beating his opponent to death during a fight.

The police charged Umar with murder.

The Chief Magistrate, Mrs Patricia Adetuyibi, did not take the plea of Umar for want in jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

Adjourned the matter until Aug. 15, for mention.

Earlier, the Prosecution Counsel, Insp Salewa Hammed, told the court that Umar on May 6, at about 2.30 a.m caused the death of one Dan Mallam , 23,

Hammed said Umar beat up Mallam during a fight at the Akinyele Trailer park in Ibadan.

He said the offence contravened the provisions of Section 316 and punishable under Section 319 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State 2000.

