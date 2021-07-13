RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands man for allegedly abducting, defiling 17-year-old girl

An Ikeja Chief Magistrates’ Court on Monday ordered that a 26-year-old man, Sixtus Chinedu , who allegedly abducted and defiled a 17-year-old girl should be remanded in Ikoyi Custodial Centre

The police charged Chinedu, who resides at No. 6, Ijaiye Road, Ogba, Lagos State, with abduction, rape and unlawful sexual intercourse.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola, gave the order, following a motion moved by the Prosecutor, ASP Victor Eruada, that the matter be referred to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) for legal advice.

The magistrate, who did not take the plea of Chinedu, also directed the prosecutor to duplicate the file and send to the DPP for advice.

She adjourned the case until Aug. 12 .

Earlier, Eruada said that Chinedu committed the offence on June 25, at 2.20 p.m at his residence

The offence, he said, contravened the provisions of sections 260, 141 and 173 of the Criminal Laws of Lagos State 2015, which stipulates life imprisonment on conviction.

