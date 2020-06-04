The Magistrate, Mrs Royibat Olayemi, said the defendant should be remanded due to the magnitude of the offences he committed.

Olayemi, then adjourned the case until June 9 for mention.

The defendant, whose plea was not taken in court, is facing a three-count charge bordering on assault and rape.

The Prosecutor, ASP. Taiwo Adegoke, told the court that the defendant committed the offences on May 25 at about 10.30a.m at Oke-Mission Area, Ejigbo.

Adegoke said the defendant used to luring the 12-year-old girl with sum of N100 on several occasions to assault and have carnal knowledge of her unlawfully.

The prosecutor said the offences contravened Sections 31 (1) (2), 32 of the Child’s Right Act, 2007 and Section 360 of the Criminal Code, Cap 34, Vol. 11, Laws of Osun, 2002.