The Chief Magistrate, Mr S.H. Adebisi, who did not take the defendant’s plea due to lack of jurisdiction, ordered that he be remanded in Agodi correctional facility for alleged defiling his 13-year-old daughter.
Court remands man, 40, for allegedly defiling 13-year-old daughter
An Iyaganku Family Court sitting in Ibadan, on Monday, ordered the remand of a 40-year-old man, Abideen Akinbola, in Agodi correctional facility for allegedly having canal knowledge of his daughter.
Adebisi said that defendant would remain in the correction centre, pending legal advice from the Directorate of Public Prosecution (DPP).
He, thereafter, adjourned the matter till July 11 for mention.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Akinbola, of Alaje Village, near Akanran in Ona-Ara Local Government of the state, was arraigned on a one-count charge of defilement.
The Prosecution Counsel, Insp Gbemisola Adedeji, told the court that the defendant, between January and May, at Alaje Village, near Akanran, had unlawful sexual intercourse with his daughter without her consent.
Adedeji said that the offence contravened Section 34 of Oyo State Child Rights Law, 2006.
