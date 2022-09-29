Court remands man, 19, for allegedly raping 25-year-old woman

The Magistrate, Mrs O.A. Akande, did not, however, take the plea of the defendant for want of jurisdiction.

She directed the police to return the case file to the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP) for legal advice.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till Nov. 25 for mention.

The Prosecutor, Mr Philip Amusan, told the court that the defendant committed the offence on Sept. 18, at about 1.00 p.m. at Iseyin.

Amusan said that the defendant had unlawful carnal knowledge of one Opoola, 25, without her consent.