Court remands late singer Osinachi’s husband in Kuje prison

Nwachukwu was remanded pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.

Nwosu-Iheme gave the order after the suspect pleaded not guilty to 23 counts bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

He, therefore, adjourned the trial to Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 12pm and Friday, June 17, by 9am.

“The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered,” declared Justice Nwosu-Iheme.

“Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit,” she said.

It would be recalled that Osinachi died on Friday, April 8. Since her demise, many of her colleagues and close associates pointed fingers at her husband, as they accused him of being responsible for the music star’s death.

According to them, the suspect was always subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, which consequently led to her death.

Following the arrest of Nwachukwu, the government argued that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015; Section 221 of the Penal Code; and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act 2015.