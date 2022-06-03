RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

Court remands late singer Osinachi’s husband in Kuje prison

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa

Pending the outcome of his ongoing trial, Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of late Gospel musician Osinachi, has been remanded in prison.

Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison
Court remands late singer Osinachi's husband in Kuje prison

Justice N.K. Nwosu-Iheme of a High Court of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) in Wuse, has on Friday, June 3, 2022, remanded Peter Nwachukwu, the husband of the late gospel singer, Osinachi, at the Kuje Correctional Facility.

Recommended articles

Nwachukwu was remanded pending the hearing and determination of the homicide-related suit instituted against him by the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) Abubakar Malami.

Nwosu-Iheme gave the order after the suspect pleaded not guilty to 23 counts bordering on domestic violence and homicide, among others.

He, therefore, adjourned the trial to Thursday, June 16, 2022, from 12pm and Friday, June 17, by 9am.

The business for today is for arraignment, accelerated hearing is hereby ordered,” declared Justice Nwosu-Iheme.

“Defendant should be remanded in Kuje Correctional Facility pending the hearing and determination of this suit,” she said.

It would be recalled that Osinachi died on Friday, April 8. Since her demise, many of her colleagues and close associates pointed fingers at her husband, as they accused him of being responsible for the music star’s death.

According to them, the suspect was always subjecting the deceased to domestic violence, which consequently led to her death.

Following the arrest of Nwachukwu, the government argued that he contravened Sections 104 and 379 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, 2015; Section 221 of the Penal Code; and the Violence Against Person’s Prohibition Act 2015.

Some of the counts (such as culpable homicide) recommend death penalty, one-year jail term or fine (VAPP Act), among others.

Authors:

Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa Damilare Famuyiwa is a journalist and media consultant with over seven years of experience.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Extradition request by the U.S. govt. not in good faith, Abba Kyari tells court

Extradition request by the U.S. govt. not in good faith, Abba Kyari tells court

Okada ban: Lagos govt records 85% compliance

Okada ban: Lagos govt records 85% compliance

APC screening committee disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

APC screening committee disqualifies 10 presidential aspirants

2023: Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike emerges NRM presidential candidate

2023: Okwudili Nwa-Anyajike emerges NRM presidential candidate

Dapo Abiodun takes a swipe at Tinubu, says he's not an emperor by any chance

Dapo Abiodun takes a swipe at Tinubu, says he's not an emperor by any chance

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

Ban on motorcycles still in force in Kano — Police

Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race

Gov. Fayemi says he wont step down from presidential race

‘I’m your senior brother, respect my presidential ambition’ – Tinubu tells Ayade

‘I’m your senior brother, respect my presidential ambition’ – Tinubu tells Ayade

APC: Real reasons many aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha

APC: Real reasons many aspirants bought N100m presidential forms – Okorocha

Trending

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

Tourists express shock over how they all travelled to Ghana and got pregnant (PHOTOS)

2 Ghanaian teenagers in leaked sex tape take 20 lashes each at Wa-Naa’s palace

File photo

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death

Okada riders storm Abuja estate, set houses on fire over colleagues' death [Punch]

History made as Man rides bike from London to Lagos

Adekunle Adeyanju