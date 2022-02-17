Court remands labourer for allegedly defiling 4-year-old girl

Justice A. A. Bello, who declined to admit the defendant to bail, ordered that he should be remanded in a Kaduna correctional centre.

She adjourned the case until March 10 for hearing.

Earlier, the Defence Counsel, Rabiu Adamu made a bail application in favour of his client, urging the court to grant him bail in the most liberal terms.

The Prosecution Counsel, Florence Hassan told the court that the defendant defiled the minor on Jan. 24.

Hassan said that the defendant lured the four-year-old into his room when her mother went to the market and defiled her.